Man convicted of enabling child sexual abuse

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been convicted for enabling child sexual abuse.

A jury found Kevin Crisel guilty on Friday and recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered ahead of Crisel’s official sentencing.

According to court documents, a continuance was issued Monday The pre-sentencing investigation is set to be done by Dec. 6, with formal sentencing set for Dec. 8.

