Man convicted of enabling child sexual abuse
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been convicted for enabling child sexual abuse.
A jury found Kevin Crisel guilty on Friday and recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison.
A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered ahead of Crisel’s official sentencing.
According to court documents, a continuance was issued Monday The pre-sentencing investigation is set to be done by Dec. 6, with formal sentencing set for Dec. 8.
