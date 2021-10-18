Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual fundraiser

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Adam Kowal with the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department joined in studio to talk about their annual fundraiser, cornhole tournament and more happening this weekend.

The fundraiser is happening Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and it will be held at the Lawton Christian School located at 2 Crusader Drive.

There will games for kids and a cornhole tournament for adults.

Lots of prizes will be raffled off and the raffle tickets will cost $20.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.
Eight arrested after Stephens Co. burglary investigation
La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (10/17 AM)
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and...
Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

Latest News

Police search for man in a neighborhood near northwest Terrace Hills.
Police search for wanted man in Lawton neighborhood
Kevin Crisel
Man convicted of enabling child sexual abuse
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Oct. 18.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
Police are looking for a suspect in the Terrace Hills neighborhood in Lawton.
Lawton Police searching for felony suspect