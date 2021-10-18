Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Adam Kowal with the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department joined in studio to talk about their annual fundraiser, cornhole tournament and more happening this weekend.

The fundraiser is happening Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and it will be held at the Lawton Christian School located at 2 Crusader Drive.

There will games for kids and a cornhole tournament for adults.

Lots of prizes will be raffled off and the raffle tickets will cost $20.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.