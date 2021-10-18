Expert Connections
Police search for wanted man in Lawton neighborhood

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police were in a Lawton neighborhood on Oct. 18 as they searched for a man on the run from arrest.

Officers were called to the neighborhood near northwest Terrace Hills just before 1 p.m.

There police said they tried carry out a felony warrant, but the man in question took off on foot, causing a chase and search.

They searched the area for hours, but called it off around 3 p.m. as they believed the man was no longer there.

“We’ve been out here for a while, and we want to do our very best to keep our public safe, and to keep our community safe, and we want to put out that if anyone sees anything that’s odd, suspicious or out of place, please call us,” Public Information Officer of Lawton Andrew Grubbs said.

That man has not been identified, but police said he is wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.

Police also said he is not an immediate danger to the community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

