A striking number of tornadoes for Oklahoma this month

Two potent upper-level storm systems arrived between October 10-13th bringing all modes of severe weather to the state of Oklahoma including an outbreak of tornadoes. Together, these storm systems produced a total of 26 tornadoes across the Sooner State. As of October 18th, this ranks #2 for the most tornadoes ever reported for the state of Oklahoma. In 1998, there were a total of 27 reported tornadoes that still holds the top spot.

Below is a visual representation on the amount of tornadoes that touched down throughout Oklahoma during the month of October, where 14 out of the 26 tornadoes were given a rating of EF-1 strength (86-110 mph). The EF Scale incorporates 28 damage indicators (DIs) such as building type, structures, and trees. For each damage indicator, there are 8 degrees of damage (DOD) ranging from the beginning of visible damage to complete destruction of the damage indicator. There are still several tornadoes undergoing further investigation, and the ratings for those that are currently undermined could be released in the upcoming days.

There were no reported tornadoes south of the Red River this month, but a total of 10 tornadoes across Southwest Oklahoma. At the moment, 5 tornadoes that occurred in Southwest Oklahoma during that three day period were given a rating of an EF-1. Thankfully, there were no reported fatalities or injuries.

Date Time Path Length F-Scale County Location

1. 10/10/2021 4:59-4:59 pm EF-U Kiowa 4 S Cooperton

2. 10/10/2021 5:13-5:18 pm 3 miles EF-1 Kiowa 8 E - 11 E Cooperton (Saddle Mountain area)

3. 10/10/2021 5:20-5:25 pm 4 miles EF-1 Caddo 9 W - 5.5 WNW Boone

4. 10/10/2021 5:45-5:59 pm 8 miles EF-1 Caddo 4 SW - 5 E Anadarko

5. 10/10/2021 6:02-6:02 pm EF-U Caddo or Grady 2 S Verden

6. 10/12/2021 6:24-6:24 pm EF-U Washita 3 S Foss

7. 10/12/2021 6:38-7:01 pm 6 miles EF-1 Tillman 3 WSW - 6 NNW Frederick

8. 10/12/2021 7:15-7:50 pm 12 miles EF-1 Tillman/ Kiowa/ Comanche 5 NE Manitou - 9 NNW Indiahoma

9. 10/12/2021 8:00-8:04 pm 2.3 miles EF-U Comanche 5 W Meers

10. 10/12/2021 8:35-8:36 pm EF-U Caddo 5 NW Boone

The Skywarn Program at the National Weather Service in Norman is opening up two training sessions for severe storm events at the end of October. The events are online webinars and free to everyone who wants to gain more knowledge about severe weather. These webinars are great opportunities to not only learn how to be safe for you and your family, but about how to identify storms.

