Two hurt in Greer County crash

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to hospitals after a crash in Greer County over the weekend.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:38 Sunday night on Highway 6 and E 1430 Road, just south of Granite.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, but it involved a 2015 Mercedes Benz driven by a man from Denton, Texas.

He was taken to a hospital in Altus where he was treated and released, while his passenger, Tyler Marple of Stillwater, was flown to OU Medical Center in fair condition.

