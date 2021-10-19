422 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported 422 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The new cases brings the state’s total to 635,865 since the pandemic first came to Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,082, while the number of active cases is now 7,738.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths was revised Tuesday to show one less than previously reported.

According to the most recent numbers, there have been 10,825 deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

