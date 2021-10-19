Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

422 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,082.
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,082.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported 422 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The new cases brings the state’s total to 635,865 since the pandemic first came to Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,082, while the number of active cases is now 7,738.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths was revised Tuesday to show one less than previously reported.

According to the most recent numbers, there have been 10,825 deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.
Eight arrested after Stephens Co. burglary investigation
The wallets of Comanche County employees who worked through the pandemic are about to get a...
Comanche County employees to receive thousands in pandemic bonuses
Lawton Police were looking for a suspect in the Terrace Hills neighborhood of Lawton Monday.
Lawton Police searching for felony suspect
Kevin Crisel
Man convicted of enabling child sexual abuse

Latest News

The City of Lawton on Monday made a proclamation to honor and appreciate what the Lawton...
City of Lawton celebrates National Business Women’s Week
The City of Lawton on Monday made a proclamation to honor and appreciate what the Lawton...
City of Lawton celebrates National Business Women’s Week
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, October 19th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 19th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, October 19th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 19th