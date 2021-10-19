City of Lawton celebrates National Business Women’s Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In celebration of National Business Women’s week, the City of Lawton recognized a very special group of ladies.

The City of Lawton on Monday made a proclamation to honor and appreciate what the Lawton Business Women’s Club has done for the community.

The club dates back to the year 1926 and offers scholarships for young ladies looking to further their educations, mentorship and guidance for business owners and much more.

City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson was on hand for the festivities and said it means a lot to be acknowledged by the city.

“To see women empowering women in business encouraging and mentoring and especially getting the young people involved because what you see you can be,” Johnson said.

The Lawton Business Women meets twice a month at the Lawton-Fort Sill Hilton Garden Inn.

If you’d like more information on how you can join the club or use some of their services, visit https://www.lawtonbusinesswomen.com.

