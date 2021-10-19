Fiber network comes to Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Dobson Fiber has announced a multi-million dollar expansion of its fiber internet to Duncan.

Duncan residents will be notified when they can begin to sign up for service.

“Dobson cannot wait to be part of the Duncan community,” Francisco Maella, CEO at Dobson Fiber, said. “We are bringing the best fiber network and fastest residential speeds offered in the United States. We will be deploying a network that has been designed to offer up to 10 gigabits per second to the residents we serve here. Our commitment to launching innovative products and the latest technology is unwavering to the businesses and residents we serve.”

Dobson Fiber have also announced other network investments in Lawton, Enid, Weatherford, Waurika, and Atoka.

For more information, you can visit dobson.net.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.