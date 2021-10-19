Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (10/19 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today will be mostly sunny throughout the day, but will be a lot warmer than yesterday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph, so expect a warm and really breezy day.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s. Winds will die down from today but will still be present out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow a cold front will move through Texoma during Wednesday morning. Lack of moisture will mean that rain chances will be very low for our area, mostly staying out towards eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures fall in response back to the mid 70s through the following couple days.

A frontal boundary from the south will bring some moisture and warm air, as we could see limited chances for rain on Thursday and Friday. A high-pressure ridge out west will expand into the southern plains this weekend, keeping us sunny and dry through early next week as temperatures rise back into the 80s.

