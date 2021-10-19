First Command Financial hosts Thrift Savings Plan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Command Financial advisors will host a class on Oct. 19 to help those make the most of a Thrift Savings Plan.

The meeting will be taking place at their offices in Lawton at 713 southwest C Avenue from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Topics include helping participants decide what investment options they should choose and what kinds of contributions they can make toward a TSP.

Food and refreshments will be served.

