First Command Financial hosts Thrift Savings Plan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Command Financial advisors will host a class on Oct. 19 to help those make the most of a Thrift Savings Plan.
The meeting will be taking place at their offices in Lawton at 713 southwest C Avenue from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Topics include helping participants decide what investment options they should choose and what kinds of contributions they can make toward a TSP.
Food and refreshments will be served.
