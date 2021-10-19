Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton City Council votes to refinance loan for 2nd Street project

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It started over 15 years ago when the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority decided to focus on the downtown project.

The principal amount of the loan was $27.5 million, and is being paid for with money from the Tax Increment Finance, or TIF money, which is sales tax and property tax in that area.

Originally the note had a 4.5 percent base interest rate.

The rate has been slowly increasing each year, with an 8$.7 million balloon payment at the conclusion of the payments, which after Oct.19, will no longer apply.

Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said this is the same as if a person was to refinance a home to save two percent.

“Even though the existing note was with our local banks and we were so appreciative that they invested in our community, it just makes sense for us now to take advantage of this savings,” he said. “We save almost $4 million by refinancing this.”

The new fixed rate will be 2.47 percent, and the annual payment may increase a little each year, but not nearly as much as before Rogalski says.

The TIF revenue is only structured to go until 2035, so the note was structured to match that, meaning that’s when the payments are scheduled to be complete.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
The wallets of Comanche County employees who worked through the pandemic are about to get a...
Comanche County employees to receive thousands in pandemic bonuses
Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.
Eight arrested after Stephens Co. burglary investigation
Lawton Police were looking for a suspect in the Terrace Hills neighborhood of Lawton Monday.
Lawton Police searching for felony suspect
A proposal by the Biden administration could increase reporting requirements for banks...
Local banker discusses proposed changes to federal banking rules

Latest News

Three-car wreck occurs on 38th and Rogers Lane on Oct. 19.
Three cars crash on 38th and Rogers Lane
Oklahoma tornadoes in October
A record number of tornadoes for Oklahoma this month
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Oct. 19.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
First Command Financial Advisors hosts Thrift Savings Plan.
First Command Financial hosts Thrift Savings Plan