Lawton City Council votes to refinance loan for 2nd Street project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It started over 15 years ago when the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority decided to focus on the downtown project.

The principal amount of the loan was $27.5 million, and is being paid for with money from the Tax Increment Finance, or TIF money, which is sales tax and property tax in that area.

Originally the note had a 4.5 percent base interest rate.

The rate has been slowly increasing each year, with an 8$.7 million balloon payment at the conclusion of the payments, which after Oct.19, will no longer apply.

Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said this is the same as if a person was to refinance a home to save two percent.

“Even though the existing note was with our local banks and we were so appreciative that they invested in our community, it just makes sense for us now to take advantage of this savings,” he said. “We save almost $4 million by refinancing this.”

The new fixed rate will be 2.47 percent, and the annual payment may increase a little each year, but not nearly as much as before Rogalski says.

The TIF revenue is only structured to go until 2035, so the note was structured to match that, meaning that’s when the payments are scheduled to be complete.

