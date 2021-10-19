Medicine Park Aquarium names new executive director

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center now has a new Executive Director.

Rainette Rowland has been named to the position after serving as deputy director.

Former Executive Director Doug Kemper passed away in August.

According to officials with the aquarium, Rowland worked closely with Kemper to start up the facility.

Meanwhile, former Aquarium and Life Sciences Director Nicole Brown will take over Rowland’s position as Deputy Director.

Brown joined the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center after previously working at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

The facility also announced three more people taking on new roles: Vici White was promoted to biology manager, Kobe Louis as Director of Education and Tristen Wauqua has been named Education Assistant.

