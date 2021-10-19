OSBI offering reward in Stephens County cold case

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information in connection to a cold case from Stephens County.

On December 20, 2000, George “Dale” Turner was found shot to death at his home near Bray.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office later requested the OSBI’s help in the investigation.

According to investigators, a pair of boots were found not far from Turner’s home a few days after the murder. Investigators believe they may be connected to the crime.

These boots were found not far from George Turner's home in Stephens County days after his murder. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

If you recognize the boots and know who they belong to or have any information regarding Turner’s murder, the OSBI asks for you to call them at 800-522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

They are offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

You can remain anonymous.

