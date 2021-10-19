Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI offering reward in Stephens County cold case

George "Dale" Turner was found shot to death at his home near Bray in December 2000.
George "Dale" Turner was found shot to death at his home near Bray in December 2000.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information in connection to a cold case from Stephens County.

On December 20, 2000, George “Dale” Turner was found shot to death at his home near Bray.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office later requested the OSBI’s help in the investigation.

According to investigators, a pair of boots were found not far from Turner’s home a few days after the murder. Investigators believe they may be connected to the crime.

These boots were found not far from George Turner's home in Stephens County days after his...
These boots were found not far from George Turner's home in Stephens County days after his murder.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

If you recognize the boots and know who they belong to or have any information regarding Turner’s murder, the OSBI asks for you to call them at 800-522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

They are offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.
Eight arrested after Stephens Co. burglary investigation
The wallets of Comanche County employees who worked through the pandemic are about to get a...
Comanche County employees to receive thousands in pandemic bonuses
Lawton Police were looking for a suspect in the Terrace Hills neighborhood of Lawton Monday.
Lawton Police searching for felony suspect
Kevin Crisel
Man convicted of enabling child sexual abuse

Latest News

Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center staff. Back Row (left to right): Anthony...
Medicine Park Aquarium names new executive director
Chad Stockton
Man arrested for arson in Altus
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,082.
422 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
The City of Lawton on Monday made a proclamation to honor and appreciate what the Lawton...
City of Lawton celebrates National Business Women’s Week