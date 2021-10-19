Expert Connections
Police reveal suspect’s identity in Monday’s chase

By Haley Wilson and Chase Scheuer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has revealed who they were chasing on Monday afternoon in a northwestern Lawton neighborhood. LPD said they were chasing Micha Kopaddy. The foot chase started around 1 p.m. on Monday. They eventually called off the search in the Terrace Hills neighborhood around 3 p.m.

He’s wanted for Felony Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD describes Kopaddy as a 18-year-old that is 5′4″ and weighs 140 lbs. They said he has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580)355-INFO.

