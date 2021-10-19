Stephens County officials detail investigation leading to arrest of nine

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Nine people involved in a drug smuggling and theft ring are in the Stephens County Jail on Monday night.

That’s after a buglary investigation led to multiple arrests over the weekend.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney said these suspects are accused of burglarizing property in Stephens County, distributing crystal meth and stealing firearms.

He’s proud to say his deputies and investigators solved the case.

“My hat’s off to the investigators and our deputies that initially responded to this call and also the investigators that developed all these leads to result in the arrest and the apprehension of all the people that were involved in this particular ring,” McKinney said.

It all started on Friday when a few of McKinney’s deputies were called out to a burglary in progress at a home outside of Duncan.

Deputies got there to find a homeowner holding the suspected thief, 45-year-old Rollen Newsom, at gunpoint.

McKinney said this should serve as a warning to thieves.

“The thing that’s going to happen sooner or later if they don’t get some sense, and that may be hard for them to get some brains, but somebody’s going to shoot them,” McKinney said.

A search warrant of Newsom’s phone led deputies to a home in Duncan, where they arrested Thomas Spann, Amber Younts, Lois Durrough, Bryan Palmer and Christina Radick.

As the investigation evolved, McKinney’s team was led to a home in Loco where they arrested Bryon Odom and Fulecha Pope and found crystal meth as well as a stolen firearm.

Mark Isaacson was later arrested for his role in the crimes.

Investigators believe these individuals are responsible for a string of burglaries across Stephens County.

“We’ve recovered so far three cars, a motorcycle, livestock trailer, boat and trailer and firearms, guns that were stolen out of home burglaries in our county and city,” McKinney said.

McKinney said he doesn’t encourage homeowners to take any risks but wants them to protect their lives and property against criminals.

“Do whatever you need to do to survive and keep your family safe,” McKinney said. “Make sure you call 911, get us in route where we can take them in custody and handle it the appropriate way.”

Odom and Pope were previously arrested for hiding a suspect in an officer involved shooting in Duncan earlier this year.

All nine are in the county jail, scheduled to see a judge to set bond Monday.

