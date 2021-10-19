SWOK towns announce trick or treat, trunk or treat plans

Expert Connections
By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Halloween just around the corner, towns in southwest Oklahoma are beginning to announce times and dates for trick or treating.

Lawton, Duncan, Frederick and Elgin will begin trick or treating on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cache will begin trick or treating Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Additional Halloween events will include trunk or treats events.

Legend Driven Honda located at 5002 NW Cache Rd, will hold their trunk or treat event Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Chisholm Trail Church of Christ located at 3204 W. Beech Ave. in Duncan will hold the event on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Downtown Cache trunk or treat event will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

