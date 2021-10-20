7News First Alert Weather: Few storms develop late Thursday night & early Friday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph as an area of high pressure builds in.

On Thursday, bright and sunny with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. The front that just moved through will lift back northward as a warm front and interact with the low level moisture in place. This will allow scattered showers and storms to develop mainly along and north of the Red River. Models vary on the amount of energy that will be available, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. The main threat with any storm that becomes organized will be hail up to the size of quarters.

The jet stream will be quite variable over the next several days allowing for multiple troughs and ridges to build in one after another. Highs over the weekend and through early next week will be unseasonably warm with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

A more powerful trough will move across into the Southern Plains bringing another cold front across Texoma early Wednesday morning. At this time, models keep the highest severe weather threat and the bulk of moisture east of I-44, but that is subject to change in the next few days as new model runs become available.

