Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Few storms develop late Thursday night & early Friday morning

Unseasonably warm weather returns into the weekend
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph as an area of high pressure builds in.

On Thursday, bright and sunny with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. The front that just moved through will lift back northward as a warm front and interact with the low level moisture in place. This will allow scattered showers and storms to develop mainly along and north of the Red River. Models vary on the amount of energy that will be available, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. The main threat with any storm that becomes organized will be hail up to the size of quarters.

The jet stream will be quite variable over the next several days allowing for multiple troughs and ridges to build in one after another. Highs over the weekend and through early next week will be unseasonably warm with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

A more powerful trough will move across into the Southern Plains bringing another cold front across Texoma early Wednesday morning. At this time, models keep the highest severe weather threat and the bulk of moisture east of I-44, but that is subject to change in the next few days as new model runs become available.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage
Duncan police arrest nine involved in Burglary.
Stephens County officials detail investigation leading to arrest of nine
A proposal by the Biden administration could increase reporting requirements for banks...
Local banker discusses proposed changes to federal banking rules
The Lawton Police Department has revealed who they were chasing on Monday in Lawton.
Police reveal suspect’s identity in Monday’s chase

Latest News

Medicine Park Aquarium announces new executive director.
Medicine Park Aquarium announces new executive director
Bridget Randle and Albert Rivas talk about Arts for All Paint the Car Lot fundraiser.
Arts for All hosts Paint the Car Lot fundraiser
Elgin City Council will vote on pay increases, technology upgrades and new equipment for its...
Elgin discussing pay raises, new equipment for police officers
At last month’s meeting, council members approved a fee schedule for medical marijuana...
Elgin City Council to consider amending dispensary fee schedule at special meeting