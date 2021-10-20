7News First Alert Weather: Showers & storms return late Thursday evening for parts of Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and windy with mild overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will move through the area during the morning and early afternoon hours. However, this will be a dry cold front due to a lack of low level moisture. Winds will shift to the north behind the front at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, the front will lift back to the north as a warm front providing an increase in low level moisture and the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the evening and into early Friday morning. There will be enough energy available to support isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms for areas mainly north of the Red River. The main threats include hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will warm quickly this weekend with highs topping out in the mid 80s, which is unseasonably warm for this time of year.

