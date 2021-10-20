895 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 185 new deaths from the Coronavirus Wednesday.

The new number brings the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus in the state to 11,010.

Meanwhile, 895 new cases were reported Wednesday as well.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,035, with 7,464 active cases currently.

Here is a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 94

Caddo County: 70

Comanche County: 226

Cotton County: 27

Grady County: 109

Greer County: 6

Harmon County: 1

Jackson County: 78

Jefferson County: 13

Kiowa County: 29

Stephens County: 96

Tillman County: 12

Washita County: 28

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.