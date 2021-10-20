Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

895 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,035.
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,035.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 185 new deaths from the Coronavirus Wednesday.

The new number brings the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus in the state to 11,010.

Meanwhile, 895 new cases were reported Wednesday as well.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,035, with 7,464 active cases currently.

Here is a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 94
  • Caddo County: 70
  • Comanche County: 226
  • Cotton County: 27
  • Grady County: 109
  • Greer County: 6
  • Harmon County: 1
  • Jackson County: 78
  • Jefferson County: 13
  • Kiowa County: 29
  • Stephens County: 96
  • Tillman County: 12
  • Washita County: 28

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Duncan police arrest nine involved in Burglary.
Stephens County officials detail investigation leading to arrest of nine
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage
A proposal by the Biden administration could increase reporting requirements for banks...
Local banker discusses proposed changes to federal banking rules
The Lawton Police Department has revealed who they were chasing on Monday in Lawton.
Police reveal suspect’s identity in Monday’s chase

Latest News

BrandieCombs
Combs honored with Distinguished Alumni award
Orionid Meteor Shower
Orionid Meteor Shower peaks tonight and early tomorrow morning
A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody following a homicide in...
Person in custody following homicide in Chickasha
A house in Temple caught on fire not once but twice Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Home in Temple catches on fire twice