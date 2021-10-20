Arts for All hosts Paint the Car Lot fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bridget Randle and Albert Rivas talk about upcoming Paint the Car Lot fundraiser.

Paint the Car lot for Arts For All event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Classic Lawton Chevrolet on 82nd street.

It’s $25 for individual entries, $100 for a business entry.

Participants will need to provide their own chalk.

Day of event participants will arrive at 9 a.m. to begin painting their car lot. Judging will begin at 1 p.m., and winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

Up to $500 in prize money will be given away, and Classic Chevy will match whatever is raised that day, up to $3,000.

For more information, you can find this event on Facebook.

