Change of Command ceremony held at Fort Sill

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A ceremony to mark the Change of Command for the 26th Air Defense Artillery Battalion was held Wednesday at Fort Sill.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by all Fort Sill Leadership, as well as the 77th Army band and the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section.

Lt. Col. Bradley Hayes talked about the ceremony and why it is important.

Not only to recognize leadership, but to showcase the soldiers.

“Really, it’s symbolically it goes back throughout our history in America. And, really if you think about, it’s for the soldiers, we do that for the soldiers to symbolize the accomplishments that they’ve done over the past two years,” Hayes said.

Hayes transferred his command to Lt. Col. John Peterson at the Old Post quadrangle.

Hayes will be transferring to the Air Defense Artillery Commandant’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

