Combs honored with Distinguished Alumni award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A southwest Oklahoma woman has been named a distinguished alumni of the College of Public Health from the University of Oklahoma.

Brandie Combs, who serves as the District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, received the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Her role as Regional Administrative Director has her overseeing nine county health departments through southwest Oklahoma.

Combs graduated from the Oklahoma College of Public Health in 2001.

According to a press release, Combs was recognized for “achieving professional and personal successes and demonstrating exemplary service to the community and to the University.”

Combs was named Regional Administrative Director in 2013.

