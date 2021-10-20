Expert Connections
Elgin City Council to consider amending dispensary fee schedule at special meeting

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin City Council is considering amending an ordinance passed last in September concerning medical marijuana.

At last month’s meeting, council members approved a fee schedule for medical marijuana dispensaries.

It set the initial application fee to operate a medical marijuana business at about $2000 dollars, but after hearing from the community, Mayor JJ Francais said the council decided it may need to be lowered.

“We’ve heard from our citizens that the fees were too high, and we have an amendment this meeting that we’ll pass that will lower the fees for the businesses owners so we’ve heard the complaints, and now we’re taking action to fix it,” Francais said.

The new fee would be around $200 dollars.

It’s charged for the time the city takes to make sure the business’ zoning and regulations are up to code.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Elgin City Hall.

