Elgin discussing pay raises, new equipment for police officers

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin City Council will vote on pay increases, technology upgrades and new equipment for its police department at Thursday night’s special meeting.

The City of Elgin is looking at investing over $73,000 dollars in law enforcement to purchase new guns, ammo, a server for body and dash cam footage and laptops for cars.

Mayor JJ Francais said these upgrades will help the town be competitive with other surrounding departments

Elgin recently raised minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour.

Now, city council wants to show the police force that same love.

“There are 3600 residents in Elgin approximately, but our police department actually interacts with a much larger population with everybody who brings their kids to schools here and everybody who passes through 277 and so we really do want the best, modern police department we can afford and employ in the city of Elgin,” Francais said.

If approved, officers would be paid based on their experience, ranging from basic to intermediate to advanced.

The city would also buy new city-issued Glock pistols, shotguns, and ammo totaling $20,000. That even includes non-lethal rounds.

“We’ll be able to purchase ammo in larger quantities, so that they can train with it more often and every officer once a year likes to get rid of the old ammo, new ammo, because when you need that ammo, when your life’s on the line, you really do want it to function accurately,” Francais said.

Six months ago, the city purchased body cameras for officers.

Francais said the $11,000 server they plan to purchase will help store evidence.

“We realized that you have to have a large server to really hold the video because you’re generating a fair amount of content everyday and so this server will make that more accessible,” Francais said.

A grant from the McMahon Foundation will help purchase brand new laptops for patrol cars and the equipment that goes along with it, worth $42,000 dollars.

“Hopefully with these new computers, if you get pulled over, they can process it quicker, but there’s so many more things that they can do with these new computers with reports and interacting with the citizens that’s just better for everybody,” Francais said.

The meeting is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The Public Works Authority is also meeting there before city council to talk about the water rate and wastewater treatment plant.

