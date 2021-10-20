First Alert Forecast (10/20 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A weak cold front is currently transitioning across Texoma this morning. Lack of moisture will mean we will stay dry as it passes through, maybe seeing a few clouds form up in front of it. Overall it will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight, with around 10-20 meteors visible per hour. The moon will be near-full overnight, and may cause visibility issues when trying to see any meteors.

The cold front will allow for temperatures to decrease slightly tomorrow back into the upper 70s. The frontal system that passes through today will lift back up into Texoma as a warm front, providing an increase in moisture which could lead to some of us seeing showers and storms overnight into Friday morning. Some storms could be strong-to-severe for southwest Oklahoma and north of the Red River. Main threats look to be gusty winds around 50 mph and up to quarter-sized hail.

A high pressure ridge will build out west, increasing temperatures this weekend and early next week into the mid 80s.

