Fort Sill hosts Zombie Run 5K race

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tenille Russell, the Community Recreation Officer for Fort Sill, was in studio to talk about their upcoming Zombie Run at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA).

It is open to all ages, but children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian’s signature to participate.

Costumes are encouraged.

Interested residents can register at FIRES Fitness Center, Honeycutt Fitness Center or LETRA.

For those who need an ID to get on post for the event can also visit Fort Sill’s website.

