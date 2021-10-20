Expert Connections
Home in Temple catches on fire twice

By Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A house in Temple caught on fire not once but twice Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The man living at the home told 7NEWS the first time it caught fire was around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. It caught back on fire around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He says when the fire started the first time he noticed it while he was sitting on the couch watching TV. That’s when he let his family know and they all got out safely. The man says he’s thankful he noticed it when he did because he was getting ready to go to bed.

He told us he was able to get some animals out of the home, but unfortunately not all of them. He says he heard about it starting back up while at a family member’s house. No word on what caused the fire to start at this time.

