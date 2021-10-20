Lawton Police catch wanted fugitive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have caught a man who they were looking for in a neighborhood earlier this week.

Micha Kopaddy was wanted for felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

On Monday, Lawton Police were patrolling a neighborhood looking for him after attempting to serve a felony warrant.

According to Lawton Police, he has now been arrested.

It’s not clear how or where he was found.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.