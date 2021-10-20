Lawton Police catch wanted fugitive
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have caught a man who they were looking for in a neighborhood earlier this week.
Micha Kopaddy was wanted for felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
On Monday, Lawton Police were patrolling a neighborhood looking for him after attempting to serve a felony warrant.
According to Lawton Police, he has now been arrested.
It’s not clear how or where he was found.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.