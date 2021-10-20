Lawton Police investigating assault with a deadly weapon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon.

It reportedly happened Wednesday morning just before 9 at the Sheridan Inn on NW Cache Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his wounds.

Police said the victim was not shot.

According to Lawton Police, they do not have a suspect in custody.

