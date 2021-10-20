Orionid Meteor Shower peaks tonight and early tomorrow morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The Orionid meteor shower will peak in the night sky this evening and last through tomorrow morning. Look off toward the east near the constellation Orion, which is how the meteor shower got its name, to find where the meteors will be originating from. Between 10 to 20 meteors will be visible per hour overnight, but it will be difficult to spot many of them as tonight the moon will be near-full. The bright light of the full moon will outshine a lot of dim objects in the night sky, which includes things like far-away stars and the meteors that will be visible tonight. The meteors will be hard enough to see as is because they streak across the sky very quickly, lasting for only a couple seconds before fading out of view or burning up in the atmosphere. If you are able to get to a place where you are in the moon’s shadow, it will make the viewing of tonight’s meteor shower much easier.

Orionid Meteor Shower (KSWO)

The yearly occurrence of this meteor shower is due to the Earth passing through the debris of Halley’s Comet. Tonight’s peak of the meteor shower will be because the Earth will pass through the densest area of the comet’s debris that it has left behind from its many passes into the inner solar system. Right now Halley’s Comet is located near the aphelion of its orbit, meaning the farthest point in its orbit from the sun, just past the orbit of the planet Neptune. Halley’s comet takes around 76 years to orbit the sun, and was last visible as flew by the sun and Earth back in 1986. It is expected to return to the inner solar system exactly 40 years from now in 2061.

Halley's Comet and Solar System (KSWO)

