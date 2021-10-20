Person in custody following homicide in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody following a homicide in Chickasha.

CPD officers responded to 909 S. 13th St on a reported disturbance. When they arrived on scene, they found a man who was dead in the back yard, showing signs of homicide.

The Initial investigation revealed that the victim was a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe. Due to recent legal jurisdictional changes Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were notified and responded to the scene.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no further danger to the public.

Investigation continues by Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

