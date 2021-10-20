Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Duncan police arrest nine involved in Burglary.
Stephens County officials detail investigation leading to arrest of nine
A proposal by the Biden administration could increase reporting requirements for banks...
Local banker discusses proposed changes to federal banking rules
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage
The Lawton Police Department has revealed who they were chasing on Monday in Lawton.
Police reveal suspect’s identity in Monday’s chase

Latest News

If you are not registered to vote or need to change information, you need to fill out and mail...
Friday is deadline to register to vote in upcoming elections
Joy Hofmeister announced this week her plans to take on Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 election.
Hofmeister to challenge Stitt in 2022 gubernatorial race
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Gov. Stitt postpones Julius Jones decision
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Governor Kevin Stitt has called for a special session to address redistricting in the state.
Gov. Stitt calls special session for redistricting