Stephens County woman charged in connection to shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman in Stephens County has been arrested on a series of charges, accused of shooting at a man.

Sonja Hill has been charged with shooting with intent to kill, domestic abuse - assault and battery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, she called a bank on Oct. 7 and asked them about recent transactions.

After she was told there had been two withdrawals, she told the person on the other end of the line “Should I just go in the house and murder him now?” before then adding: “I am getting my gun out right now.”

She then told the person she had shot the man.

When police got there, Hill had taken off and they found the man had not been shot. They instead found out Hill had shot at him.

Investigators said the victim had several red marks and a busted lip.

The victim told investigators that Hill charged at him earlier before she got her gun, knocking a wrench that the man had in his hand into his face.

Police later found Hill on Oct. 15, when they pulled her over while she was driving a U-Haul truck.

Inside the truck, they found glass pipes, syringes including one that was loaded, and a small red plastic baggie with a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Her bond has been set at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.