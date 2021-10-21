58 new Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 58 new deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The 58 deaths, reported by the CDC, bring the state’s total to 11,068 since the pandemic made its way to Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Department of Health also reported 1,148 new cases of the virus Thursday.

So far, there have been 637,908 cases of the virus in the state.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,031.

There are currently 7,412 active cases of the virus.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.