58 new Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Oklahoma

So far, there have been 637,908 cases of the virus in Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 58 new deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The 58 deaths, reported by the CDC, bring the state’s total to 11,068 since the pandemic made its way to Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Department of Health also reported 1,148 new cases of the virus Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,031.

There are currently 7,412 active cases of the virus.

