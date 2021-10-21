7News First Alert Weather: Few showers/storms possible Friday morning with a warm weekend ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and not as chilly with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

A warm front will start pushing into Texoma early tomorrow morning bringing the chance for a few hit & miss showers/storms. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with the main threats including wind gusts up to 50 mph and hail up to the size of nickels. A limited amount of moisture in place keeps most of Texoma dry on Friday. Highs will top out in the low 80s marking the beginning of a warming trend. Winds will shift to the south at 10-15 mph.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected for the upcoming weekend with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s. Winds will increase out of the south at starting Saturday at 10-20 mph. Showers and storms will begin to form off a dry line Saturday afternoon in west Texas and move eastward as they weaken. A strong storm can’t be ruled out Saturday evening in Texoma. Winds will be stronger on Sunday out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. A stray shower/storm can’t be ruled out at any point during the weekend, while most of Texoma will stay dry.

A potent upper-level storm system will approach the Southern Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The timing and details of the storm system is subject to changes over the next few days. As of now, models hint at a lack of moisture across Texoma, with a higher chance for showers and storms east of I-35.

