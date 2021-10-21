Altus man charged with kidnapping

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man accused of holding a woman against her will has been arrested.

According to investigators, Richard Maestas had been forcing the woman to stay with him since last week, hitting her and threatening to kill her if she tried to leave.

Officers arrested him on Sunday, when he and the woman were reportedly making a disturbance in a restaurant.

Maestas told officers that the woman was on drugs and not in a proper mental state.

But police reported seeing several cuts and bruises on the woman as she told them how Maestas had been hurting her.

He was arrested and is charged with kidnapping, obstructing an officer and threatening to perform an act of violence.

His bond was set at $100,000.

