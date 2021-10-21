Expert Connections
Apache Casino Hotel hosts Beach Boys concert

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache Casino Hotel Event Manager Lee Bayless joined 7News in studio to talk about an upcoming concert series featuring the Beach Boys.

That concert will be on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The 1970′s classic rock band “America” takes the stage, on Nov. 13.

Last is country great Lorrie Morgan on February 4th.

For more information, got to their website.

