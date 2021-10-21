Expert Connections
Crews put out structure fire at Lawton business

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A call came in around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, for a structure fire behind Leo’s Country Café near SW Cornish and Lee.

Lawton Fire crews worked to put out the flames in a small building behind the café, and it didn’t take long.

We have reached out to fire department officials to learn what started the fire.

You can count on 7News to bring the latest as soon as we learn more.

