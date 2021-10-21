Crews put out structure fire at Lawton business

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A call came in around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, for a structure fire behind Leo’s Country Café near SW Cornish and Lee.

Lawton Fire crews worked to put out the flames in a small building behind the café, and it didn’t take long.

We have reached out to fire department officials to learn what started the fire.

