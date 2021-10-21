Expert Connections
Elgin City Council to vote on pay increases, equipment upgrades

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Residents will be voting on pay increases for the police, and much needed equipment upgrades.

Mayor JJ Francais said the pay increases and equipment are very important.

This is due to the amount of people police interact with outside of Elgin because of Highway 277.

If the measure passes, it would cost about $73,000, but some of that money would come from a McMahon Foundation grant.

