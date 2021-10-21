First Alert Forecast | 10/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday Texoma! The short term forecast is simple: in the wake of yesterday’s cold front, high pressure will build resulting in clear skies and seasonable temperatures for today. Wake up this morning, thanks to the clear skies, is a bit cool (almost chilly). Temperatures range from the 40s, 50s and even the 60s. The jacket regardless of where you are will be needed before heading out the door. Temperatures will stay into the 40s and 50s through 9AM before rising into the mid 50s. By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the 60s. Day-time highs across southwest Oklahoma will top out in the upper 70s. For folks into north Texas, the low to mid 80s. Everyone today will see mostly sunny skies with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Winds come the afternoon will shift more towards the east.

A warm front towards our south will lift southwest to northeast late tonight into tomorrow morning. Isolated to widely scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible as the front moves north. Some could be strong producing wind gusts up to 55mph and quarter sized hail. Greatest chance for any precipitation includes cities and towns along I-44. Aside from the rain chances, the extra cloud cover will prevent temperatures from falling too much. Overnight/ morning lows will only drop into the low to mid 50s.

The warm front will not only provide rain chances to start the day but also a slight boost in highs. For your Friday, expect highs into the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies to start the day but skies will somewhat clear as the day goes on. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Additional isolated showers and storms will be possible again Friday night into Saturday morning. Greatest chance for precipitation looks to stay confined to the central and northeastern part of the state but for us here in southwest Oklahoma and north Texas, chances can’t be ruled out completely. Gusty south winds and much warmer temperatures are expected over the weekend.

It’ll be warm and breezy on Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.. this nearly 10 to 15 degrees above average for end of October standards. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. Sunday will be very similar but winds will be higher. Skies for the second half of the weekend will stay partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest to west winds at 15 to 25mph.

Now a wave of energy will move late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Overall moisture will be lacking so rain chances Sunday morning will stay isolated and low. There is a bit of uncertainty at this time in the rain chances and a few other upper-level variables. Right now, early next week has a wide range of temperatures and possibilities and will just depend on which scenario plays out.

Have a good day!

