Initial unemployment ticks slightly up while continued claims drop in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial unemployment claims have gone up in Oklahoma while continued claims have continued to drop.

For the week ending Oct. 9, initial claims went up by 131 from the previous week to 2,312.

“While we saw a slight increase in initial claims, we’re also continuing to see a consistent decrease in all other reporting categories, which are nearing pre-pandemic levels,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director.

Continued claims, meanwhile, dropped by 935. For the week ending Oct. 9, they reached 17,592. The week before, there were 18,527 continued claims.

The four-week moving average of initial and continued claims both dropped for the same week.

