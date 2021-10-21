Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Job fair set for Friday in Duncan

The job fair is set for Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The job fair is set for Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Area residents looking for a job will have the opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers during a job fair taking place this Friday.

It’s set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center at 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan.

During the event, job seekers can speak directly with employers about available jobs and fill out applications.

Some companies are even planning to interview, hire on site, and offer signing bonuses. 7News will be among those looking to hire.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonja Hill was arrested for shooting with intent to kill among other charges.
Stephens County woman charged in connection to shooting
A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody following a homicide in...
Person in custody following homicide in Chickasha
Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Lawton Police responded to an assault call Wednesday morning at the Sheridan Inn.
Lawton Police investigating assault with a deadly weapon
An advisory was sent out by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority about a harmful substance...
OMMA warning patients and dispensaries about harmful substance

Latest News

You can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO if you have information on the crime.
Police looking for stolen construction equipment in Lawton
The charge against Savala was dropped without costs or fines.
Charge against Ardmore man dropped
The executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said the state is nearing...
Initial unemployment ticks slightly up while continued claims drop in Oklahoma
So far, there have been 637,908 cases of the virus in Oklahoma.
58 new Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Oklahoma