Job fair set for Friday in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Area residents looking for a job will have the opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers during a job fair taking place this Friday.

It’s set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center at 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan.

During the event, job seekers can speak directly with employers about available jobs and fill out applications.

Some companies are even planning to interview, hire on site, and offer signing bonuses. 7News will be among those looking to hire.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.