Ladies of Harley raise thousands for breast cancer treatment

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s Diamondback Harley-Davidson and the Ladies of Harley presented a check to the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 21 for over $18,000.

On Oct. 16, the dealership and the Ladies of Harley held their 2nd annual Bikers and Bra’s Breast Cancer Awareness Poker Run and Fundraiser.

Through assistance with sponsors and donors, they were able to surpass this year’s goal of $12,000.

Cancer Center Program Director Alison Green talked about the event and what it means to the Cancer Center.

“It was an amazing fundraiser,” she said. “I was here, most of the day and it’s just it’s a fun atmosphere and all these people just come out to support us. It’s really amazing. They did an awesome job. Last year in 2020, they raised $11,000. Their goal this year was $12,000, and like I just said, we got a check for over eighteen thousand dollars. So they definitely exceeded their goal, and we couldn’t be happier about it, and we’re grateful for this organization helping us.”

Kimberly Chapman, Chairman of the Ladies of Harley, explained why this event is so important to them.

“We got together, we have a wonderful community that comes together when we ask for their help,” she said. “Our biker community is very giving and it is another population that wants to give back to our community and has been touched by cancer.”

All donations from the event will go towards patient transportation, treatment expenses, research and more.

Next year’s Bikers and Bras event is scheduled for Oct. 15, and they hope to set their goal even higher.

