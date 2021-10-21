LPD arrests three in 24 hours based on tips from Crime Stoppers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been a busy 24 hours for the Lawton Police Department, following leads from Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and arresting three wanted criminals based on those tips.

7NEWS first told viewers on Monday about LPD’s efforts to catch a man who was wanted in connection with a shooting.

Micah Kopaddy escaped, but by Wednesday detectives found and arrested him, wrapping the case up.

It’s all thanks to an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Lawton Police Department Detective Dustin Dye receives Crime Stoppers tips and disperses them to law enforcement in southwest Oklahoma.

“When a crime happens, not everyone wants to come forward,” Dye said. “Crime Stoppers gives the public that line to where they can go out and come forward with information they may have seen or heard or just know about that they’ve been sitting on for awhile that’s setting heavy on their conscious.

Another tip led to the arrest of Samuel Joseph Foley this week who was wanted for Grand Larceny.

The Crime Stoppers President Shereyl Grubbs said these arrests are proof that Crime Stoppers tips work.

“A lot of the times the tips will tell the officers exactly where to find that person, if there’s any weapons or anything like that involved, so they feel safe and prepared when they’re going to engage with an individual and it allows officers just to kind of know what’s going on as they’re going into a situation,” Grubbs said.

In 2021, the organization has received over 400 tips that led to the arrest of 24 wanted criminals and paid out over $8400 dollars in reward money to tipsters.

“It gets the bad guys off the street. Ultimately, we want to make our neighborhoods safer and Crime Stoppers is that way of doing that,” Dye said. “It’s that way of coming together, providing information and allowing law enforcement to, again, go out and do our jobs and make these arrests.”

According to Grubbs, these tips can not only help solve crimes but also prevent it.

She said even if you’re not sure about a tip, you should submit it anyways because you never know if it could help solve a crime.

“We really believe that it’s important for the community to feel safe and also to feel like they have the ability to participate in how their community is thriving and how their community is functioning,” Grubbs said.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 580-355-INFO, visiting www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com or through the app on your smartphone.

