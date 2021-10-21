Man arrested after stabbing in Marlow
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher man is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed earlier this week in Marlow.
Marlow’s police chief said Richard Hancock stabbed a man in the chest at a home off south Second Street.
He said the two were fighting over a woman in the garage when Hancock pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.
Hancock then dropped the knife and took off.
After a brief chase, Marlow Police and Stephens County Deputies caught and arrested Hancock about eight blocks east of the residence.
Hancock has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim was flown to OU Health for surgery, and is said to be in good condition.
