Man arrested after stabbing in Marlow

David Hancock
David Hancock(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By Makenzie Burk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher man is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed earlier this week in Marlow.

Marlow’s police chief said Richard Hancock stabbed a man in the chest at a home off south Second Street.

He said the two were fighting over a woman in the garage when Hancock pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Hancock then dropped the knife and took off.

After a brief chase, Marlow Police and Stephens County Deputies caught and arrested Hancock about eight blocks east of the residence.

Hancock has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was flown to OU Health for surgery, and is said to be in good condition.

