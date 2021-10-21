Man arrested after stabbing in Marlow

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher man is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed earlier this week in Marlow.

Marlow’s police chief said Richard Hancock stabbed a man in the chest at a home off south Second Street.

He said the two were fighting over a woman in the garage when Hancock pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Hancock then dropped the knife and took off.

After a brief chase, Marlow Police and Stephens County Deputies caught and arrested Hancock about eight blocks east of the residence.

Hancock has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was flown to OU Health for surgery, and is said to be in good condition.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.