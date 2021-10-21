Man suspected of damaging police cruiser windshield found dead in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who Altus Police believe broke the windshield of a patrol car and damaged an electronic keypad outside the police department has been found dead.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, surveillance video showed the suspect, Aureliano Martinez, park his red Chevrolet pick-up in the front area of the City Complex just before 3 Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man was then seen walking to the rear of the complex, which is reserved for police parking, carrying a baseball bat before he hit the windshield of one cruiser and then damaged the electronic keypad.

Police said in the video, the man can then be seen waiting outside the back door of the complex for a few minutes before leaving.

Police later executed a search warrant on the pickup truck while it was parked in front of the suspect’s home, uncovering a baseball bat, walking cane and clothing matching the description of the man in the video.

They were not able to find the suspect, though, until they returned to the home on Thursday morning.

When they returned to the home, Altus Police said they found Martinez had died.

His body has been taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in order for a cause of death to be determined.

Police said they do believe Martinez is the man in the video, but they are still trying to determine a motive.

