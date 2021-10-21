Mask mandate at Comanche County Courthouse discontinued

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mask mandate at the Comanche County Courthouse is coming to an end.

According to Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management, the mask mandate and temperature checks at the courthouse will be discontinued beginning Friday, Oct. 22.

Officials still ask those that do not feel well not to visit the courthouse.

They will continue social distancing protocols.

Masks were previously mandated at the courthouse in September after a spike in Coronavirus cases.

