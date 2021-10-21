Expert Connections
Medicine Park Aquarium announces new executive director

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium has named a new Executive Director, following the passing of Doug Kemper.

Rainette Rowland will be taking over the new roll.

For the past several years she has served as the Deputy Director for the aquarium.

As Deputy Director she ran all of the day to day operations, human resources, accounting and other tasks.

Rowland said she’s excited to take on this new role.

“I have big shoes to fill. I’m going to follow in Doug Kempers’ footsteps, and run the aquarium exactly how he wanted it to be run. Bring on new exhibits, I’ve got 20-year marketing plans, and I’ve got all of his drawings, and his knowledge to carry forward,” she said.

Rowland said she’s thankful for all the love and support she’s gotten since taking over the new role.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

