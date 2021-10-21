Oklahoma Governor expected in Lawton Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to be in Lawton Thursday for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock.

The non-profit, which launched in 2016, provides mental health care to not only active duty military members and veterans, but their families as well. There are 19 of these clinics around the country and the one in Lawton is the first one to open in Oklahoma.

Amista Chambers, clinic director said, “We’re here really to fill the gaps. And treat those who really may not get the treatment. And like I said excitement, as much of excitement that we have for it and moves away feeling that we are competent to provide this care and just proud.”

Thursday’s private event is actually a year in the making after the pandemic forced the grand opening to be pushed back to today. As the clinic has already been in Lawton for a year now.

