Police looking for stolen construction equipment in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are asking for the public’s help to find stolen construction equipment.

According to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, a Leeboy asphalt paver with a serial number of 52198 and an equipment trailer with a serial number of TD185462 were both taken some time between June 28 and August 5.

If you have any information on who stole the two, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO, or submit a tip through their 355-INFO app or online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating the construction equipment in this post. The stolen equipment... Posted by Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma on Thursday, October 21, 2021

