Police looking for stolen construction equipment in Lawton
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are asking for the public’s help to find stolen construction equipment.
According to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, a Leeboy asphalt paver with a serial number of 52198 and an equipment trailer with a serial number of TD185462 were both taken some time between June 28 and August 5.
If you have any information on who stole the two, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO, or submit a tip through their 355-INFO app or online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.